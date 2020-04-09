As people are concerned with staying healthy and safe during this global pandemic, Sheree Whitfield is trying to locate her mother. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reportedly hasn't been able to get in contact with her mother since March 23. According to reports, 77-year-old Thelma Ferguson was last seen by family members as she left her home. She was reportedly making a quick trip to the bank but she never returne.

A little over an hour ago, Sheree Whitfield shared a photo of Thelma to her Instagram account with a message about her mother's missing person case. "Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!" she wroe. She said that she's been in constant contact with the police for the last two weeks and hesitated with sharing this information with the public.

"I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her," Sheree added. "However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home."

The reality star ended her message by sharing the contact information for the police department in Georgia handling her mother's case. Read Sheree's message below about her missing mother, Thelma Ferguson.

