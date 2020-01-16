If you thought there was any chance that Omarion was staging a surprise B2K reunion at the upcoming Millennium 2020 Tour, you can pretty much dead that! The group's other other black sheep, Raz B, has just added another notch on his belt of legal troubles after being booked on a DUI charge in California yesterday.

While the former boy band superstar promised new music in 2020 (seen above), it's looking like he's just delivering more damning headlines that we've come accustomed to over the past few years. From reports last year that included eberything from an alleged strangulation assault on his girlfriend to even having his bag stolen on a Lyft ride — oh man, not the LV tote! — our boy B just can't seem to catch a break. According to TMZ, the latest mishap occurred after Raz ran a red light in his Mercedes-Benz. After being pulled over by law enforcements — he claimed to be "lost and didn't have his driver's license" — the officer smelled alcohol on his breath, which then led the "Bump, Bump, Bump" singer to fess up to drinking and smoking weed earlier that night. After failing the breathalyzer, Raz B was arrested and booked in Burbank, CA but was able to post his bail of $5,000 and was released soon after.

Raz, we're praying for you homie. Take a look below at the former B2K heartthrob during better days: