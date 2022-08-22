There have been plenty of music acts that have gone from touring the world together to not being able to be in the same room with one another. The ongoing tension between the members of B2K has played out like a soap opera, even making its way to reality television when Fizz dated the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones. The drama unfolded on-screen and on social media as the former friends unleashed on one another, and things were reignited after Omarion's much-talked-about Verzuz performance.

As Drink Champs fans gear up for Omarion's former groupmates' episode, the "Ice Box" hitmaker has been sharing his Omega docuseries where he speaks on his career. He included a moment from The Millennium Tour that purportedly showed J-Boog quietly taunting Raz-B.

It was during that time when Raz surprised the world by sharing a video stating that he no longer wanted to be on the tour due to Chris Stokes. Over the years, Raz has made accusations of sexual abuse against the famed music executive, and Stokes's alleged appearance at the tour made the singer feel "unsafe." In his Omega docuseries, Omarion included footage of J-Boog wearing a shirt that had the "unsafe" quote from Raz, and online, Omarion seemingly condemned J-Boog while touting the importance of mental wellness.

After Raz saw Omarion's inclusion, he wasn't happy.

"Im disgusted by these actions," he wrote on Instagram. "Soon as the lord gives me the words... i will be speaking on this ..... smh lord why would they exploit my personal moments... This is Traumatizing."

Check it out below.