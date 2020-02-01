Rayven Justice Taps 24hrs For "Reason"

Rayven Justice has touched back down with yet another offering in a steady stream of new selections from the Bay Area native.

Per usual, Justice employs a signature West Coast bounce as he brings on collaborator 24hrs for an offering that finds both men trading on their fair share of sweet nothings to their women of choice. "I don't wanna make love, I wanna f-ck you/Throw it back, make a n---a wanna cuff you," Rayven croons on the cut.

The new track follows up on past collaborations with the likes of Guapdad 4000, Iamsu!, and Too Short in what's proven to be a steady stream of singles from Rayven. Enjoy "Reason" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You can hit me up when you need it

I can change your mind about leaving

I could be your reason, I could be your reason

You could be my reason, you could be my reason.