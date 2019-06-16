mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rayven Justice Shares "Do Too Much" Single

Milca P.
June 15, 2019 20:15
133 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Do Too Much
Rayven Justice

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

New sounds from Rayven Justice.


Oakland native Rayven Justice has taken Tamia's "So Into You" smash and flipped it for his latest "Do Too Much" single.

On the new track, Justice tackles his girl's trust issues, declaring that her sentiments may cause her to go overboard at times. It is producer Link (Kamaiyah, Daboii, Iamsu!) who creates the new selection's backdrop as Rayven floats with reassuring words of his fidelity.

The last full-length effort we received from Rayven Justice arrived in 2018 with the arrival of Wavy Justice 2. The current whereabouts of any follow up to the project, whether it continues the series or not, are inconclusive. Until then, get into "Do Too much" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't take it no more
Can't deal with you right now
Play yourself if you want
Don't feel like smashing on you right now

 

Rayven Justice new music new song Songs do too much
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rayven Justice Shares "Do Too Much" Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject