Rayven Justice Shares "Do Too Much" Single

Oakland native Rayven Justice has taken Tamia's "So Into You" smash and flipped it for his latest "Do Too Much" single.

On the new track, Justice tackles his girl's trust issues, declaring that her sentiments may cause her to go overboard at times. It is producer Link (Kamaiyah, Daboii, Iamsu!) who creates the new selection's backdrop as Rayven floats with reassuring words of his fidelity.

The last full-length effort we received from Rayven Justice arrived in 2018 with the arrival of Wavy Justice 2. The current whereabouts of any follow up to the project, whether it continues the series or not, are inconclusive. Until then, get into "Do Too much" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't take it no more

Can't deal with you right now

Play yourself if you want

Don't feel like smashing on you right now