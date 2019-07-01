Rayven Justice & Too $hort Link Back Up On "Blues Clues"

Rayven Justice is arranging for the arrival of his ESO: East Side Oakland project, but until that arrives the young emcee has linked back up with veteran and fellow Oakland native Too $hort for the assist on his latest "Blues Clues" track, an ode to the antics that take place in gentlemen's clubs across the globe.

The content here isn't much of a novice idea as both men trade off on boasts of their propensity to bring more than enough blue bills to your local strip club, hence the clever title and accompanying artwork.

While ESO has no official release date as of yet, Justice has certainly crafted a routine of singles that point toward one exciting project.