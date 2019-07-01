mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rayven Justice & Too $hort Link Back Up On "Blues Clues"

Milca P.
June 30, 2019 21:58
Blues Clues
Rayven Justice Feat. Too Short

Rayven Justice continues to tease "ESO."


Rayven Justice is arranging for the arrival of his ESO: East Side Oakland project, but until that arrives the young emcee has linked back up with veteran and fellow Oakland native Too $hort for the assist on his latest "Blues Clues" track, an ode to the antics that take place in gentlemen's clubs across the globe.

The content here isn't much of a novice idea as both men trade off on boasts of their propensity to bring more than enough blue bills to your local strip club, hence the clever title and accompanying artwork.

While ESO has no official release date as of yet, Justice has certainly crafted a routine of singles that point toward one exciting project.

Rayven Justice
Rayven Justice Too Short new music new song Songs blues clues oakland
