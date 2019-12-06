The world watched as Chandra "Deelishis" Davis competed with dozens of women to win the heart of Flavor Flav on Flavor of Love. That may not have worked out for her 13 years ago, but she hasn't given up on finding her happily ever after. Earlier this year, Deelishis and Raymond Santana of the "Central Park Five," also known as the "Exonerated Five," went public with their relationship. Since then they haven't skipped a beat with sharing photos and videos of one another all over social media, and on Thursday they announced that they're now engaged.

Raymond shared a video on Instagram that showed him slipping the ring on her finger. He was having a hard time and for a moment it looked as if the ring wasn't going to fit, but Deelishis helped him out and it fit like a charm. The person filming can be heard yelling, "You got him, girl!" In the caption, Raymond wrote, "Yea its official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market... shes all mines...#GODgavemethegoahead.."

Check out photos and video clips of the lovebirds below, including Deelishis receiving her engagement ring.