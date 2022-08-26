Ray Vaughn & Isaiah Rashad Link Up For "Dawg House" Single: Listen

Top Dawg Entertainment's rising stars are taking us to the "Dawg House" this weekend.

On Friday (August 26), "You Don't Even Care You Hurt Me" artist Ray Vaughn returned with his first single since the arrival of "Mannequin" in June. For the new release, Vaughn recruited labelmate, Isaiah Rashad, to rap alongside him over a Rory Behr-produced beat.

"Bubblegum, bubblegum in a dish / How many bitches do you get?" they ponder about halfway through the under two-minute-long song. "Her she can’t get no kiss / I’m a Top Dawg, ho, I’m with a slim Mike Vick."

Other standout lyrics include "Loose better not shoot no shame / My sixteens was pure cocaine," and "Walk out the crib outfit on all shit / Would pull the switch if I ain’t in by six / Even DJ’s ain’t spinnin’ like this / Got it out the mud, bitch, I’m a crawfish."

Stream Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad's "Dawg House" from TDE on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

