Ray Moon Continues To Serve Bops On "Drive The Boat"

Fans of Ray Moon know the upstart to be a hidden gem within the confines of their playlists.

Her breakout moment first arrived with her "So Sorry" single and the Los Angeles transplant (by the way of Atlanta) has been busy crafting a careful takeover ever since.

Now, in the stages of carrying out her full-length debut, Ray blesses the masses with "Drive The Boat," a minimal offering that finds her hopping of the Supah Mario-produced backdrop to deliver on an auto tune-laced delivery that flexes Ray's penchant for catchy hooks and nuanced approach in the booth.

Get into "Drive The Boat" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Drive the boat

Can you make your best friend touch her toes?

I'm here for one night, so who knows?

I might leave with you and you like Amber Rose