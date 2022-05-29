Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out with a statement on Instagram after the death of the legendary actor. The Goodfellas star passed away on Thursday at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she began her post which included several photos from their time together. “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Nittolo continued: “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Liotta proposed to Nittolo back in December 2020. The two met through their children, both in their 20s, who set them up. Liotta explained the story during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2021 while promoting The Many Saints of Newark.

Liotta was also married to Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004.

While he may be best known for his role as Henry Hill in Goodfellas, Liotta also starred in Field of Dreams, Blow, The Place Beyond the Pines, Marriage Story, and more.

