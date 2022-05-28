The entertainment industry has been shaken by the news of Ray Liotta's death. The actor was clearly beloved, as social media has been filled with fans listing their favorite Liotta performances. The actor starred in a plethora of classic films, most notably Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, in which he played the lead character, Henry Hill. He also had roles in films like Narc, Revolver, and Something Wild, and was recently in the Sopranos movie The Many Saints of Newark.

Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, is part of the long list of people mourning his passing. She took to Instagram on Saturday to remember her partner with a series of photos of the two of them, along with a heartfelt caption.

"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical," she wrote. "Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

Liotta had proposed to Nittolo back in December 2020, posting on Instagram, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!" Nittolo was reportedly with Liotta in the Dominican Republic when he died. The actor was in the country shooting a film called "Dangerous Waters."

