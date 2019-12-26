Heading into the last game of the NFL regular season, there is still a chance that the New England Patriots end up in a Wild Card game. They are guaranteed either second or third place in the AFC and can guarantee a bye to the second round if they beat the Miami Dolphins. If the Patriots lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, then the Patriots would have to play a Wild Card game which could prove to be a challenge.

During a recent episode of Inside the NFL, former Ravens legend Ray Lewis offered quarterback Tom Brady some friendly advice heading into Sunday's big game. As Lewis explained, Brady won't want to take this game lightly because the last time he was in the Wild Card round, things didn't turn out very well for him.

"I got a stat about the Patriots. Last time the Patriots been in the Wild Card was 10 years ago, 2009. They ran into the Baltimore Ravens. That didn’t end well, 33-14, Brady three picks,” Lewis said via NESN’s Adam London. “Handle your business, Brady. Don’t get in that Wild Card spot. Anything happens, guys.”

The Patriots have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL this season although their offense has struggled quite a bit at times. As we get closer to playoff time, the Patriots will certainly be looking to improve before they face some of the best teams in the entire league.