Ray Lewis joined the Baltimore Ravens in London this past weekend for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and joined the players on the field in taking a knee during the national anthem. In fact, Lewis dropped to both knees.

However, the former Ravens linebacker claims he only went down on both knees simply to "honor God in the midst of chaos," not to participate in the league-wide demonstration.

Appearing on Showtime’s Inside The NFL, Lewis says,

“You hear people saying, ‘Oh, he took a knee.’ I absolutely did not take a knee. … I’m watching young kids just confused. Everybody confused. Nobody don’t know what they’re talking about. What I’m gonna do if I’m gonna stand up? If I’m gonna grab hands? If I’m gonna interlock? What am I gonna do? So I walked away, [James Brown], and I didn’t drop on one knee and order the protest, Boomer [Esiason]. I dropped on two knees. Both knees. So I can simply honor God in the midst of chaos.”

One of the 'people' Ray was referring to is Fox Sports' 1 host, and his former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, who called Lewis out for going against his own sentiment that he would never kneel during the national anthem.

Lewis was asked why he was directing his response at Sharpe, to which he replied,

“[Sharpe] goes out and tells somebody why he’s so disappointed in me. … Now all these people are going off his soundbites of how he’s so shocked that I dropped on a knee to protest. Really? You got my phone number. … A friend picks up the cell phone and says ‘What was your intention?’ … Let me ask you a serious question. I have first amendment rights. We’ve got people standing, we’ve got people bowing, we’ve got people who don’t even wanna respect the flag. If we wanna make it right, make it two ways: you can only stand or pray.”

Check out some of the reactions to Ray Lewis' comments below.

The black delegation would like to trade Ray Lewis to the whites for Kristaps Porzingis and the rights to Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/lI8QJUAZEt — Victor Von Döm👻 (@DomWorld_Peace) September 27, 2017

Good Lord Ray Lewis is stupid. And with all of this grandstanding, he doesn't even understand why Kap took the knee. What a buffoon. https://t.co/Y8IQ3KMoJ0 — April (@ReignOfApril) September 27, 2017

ray lewis got a fresh coat of bigen before this tv appearance. SHININ. and this is every bit as hilarious as you'd expect. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) September 27, 2017

Ray Lewis on Inside the NFL: I took two knees in London because I was praying to honor God.



God: pic.twitter.com/1FTGRlpChL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 27, 2017

Thx4 clearing that up ray lewis pic.twitter.com/zshwV6P67H — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 27, 2017

"When you saw one set of knee prints, thats when I carried you out of that bloody limo, my son" — [Escort 69] (@BunkiePerkins) September 27, 2017

"I took both knees, and I said to them, 'Please, hide this bloody suit' but they were babies...what would Jesus do?" — CogginToboggan (@CogginToboggan) September 27, 2017

Ray Lewis is the epitome of a fake smart guy who thinks just because he's loud, he's convincing. Just like many of the preachers he mimics. https://t.co/B7wo1hVZA7 — Vincent (@VtheEsquire) September 27, 2017

Ray Lewis said he went all the way to London just so you could see him on TV prayin with all that dye in his hair... pic.twitter.com/IFsfmFolKR — Childris Elba (@RLJ1738) September 27, 2017

Breaking news: the blacks have traded Ray Lewis for Gregg Popovich. Ben Carson, considered untradeable, has been cut. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) September 27, 2017

When you're trying to give your boy the lifeline in front of his girl but he's too dense to take it pic.twitter.com/27c3vQahpJ — Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) September 27, 2017

Ray Lewis is already backtracking on his "protesting". This man is an "OpporC👀Nist" in every sense. He said he kneeled to PRAY not protest 😂 pic.twitter.com/ILs2N9IG1u — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 27, 2017

The only way to defeat Ray Lewis is to tear his bootcut jeans. — DarkSkintDostoyevsky (@daniecal) September 27, 2017

Ray Lewis getting ready for his tv appearances pic.twitter.com/8g3G3TL8Ca — Khloé Karblackian (@TheBrookeAsh) September 27, 2017

"SKILLLLP! Ray Lewis was out there on his knees like Mia Khalifa on a casting couch." pic.twitter.com/KBQ08rht0e — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) September 27, 2017