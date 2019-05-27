Love & Hip Hop is many people's guilty pleasure and unfortunately for the people who do watch it on a regular basis, one of the most prominent stars just announced that she's about to leave the show. The next season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood will surely be interesting because Princess Love confirmed that she will not be returning to film another season.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ray J's wife was a big part of this season and it's a surprise to many that she has decided to call it quits. She made the announcement on her social media pages, saying, "Thank you for all of your support over the years but I will no longer be a part of Love and Hip Hop." Many of the comments on the post are encouraging, telling her that she's making a good decision by leaving. "That show is toxic," said one woman. As of this moment, the reason why she's decided to leave is unclear. It also brings a lot of mystery to Ray J's status on the show. He has not announced if he is also leaving but we would assume that they've made the decision to stop filming as a couple.

Hopefully, we hear more about why she suddenly decided to leave soon. Take a look at the post below.

