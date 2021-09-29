From the looks of his Instagram Story, Ray J is living the good life in Miami. Back in February, the multi-hyphenate entertainer revealed that he and his wife, Princess Love, were making the move from Los Angeles to the Sunshine State, so it does not come as a surprise that he surfaced in the city. However, there are more changes being made in Ray's life other than his address.

Whenever an artist is ready to make a major announcement, they are known to wipe their Instagram pages clean. Ray J is the latest to clear out his IG, but it was his bio that captured attention.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"Separated and single," he wrote. Those three simple words raised eyebrows, as the ups and downs of the reality star mogul's relationship have been detailed for years. Ray J and Princess first introduced their romance on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and their subsequent make-ups to break-ups have taken over blogs and headlines.

There were times when both Ray and Princess filed for divorce, but both decided to retract their petitions and move forward with reconciliation. We're not sure if they will once again decide to work things out, but for now, it seems as if the relationship has ended. Ray J has since deleted his bio and his Instagram remains blank.