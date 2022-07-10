If there's one thing you can count on William Ray Norwood Jr. (best known to the world as Ray J) to do, it's keep us laughing, which is exactly what the R&B star did during a recent TV interview.

"You can call me Ray, you can call me J, you can call me Ray J," the singer told hosts on The Talk recently. "But my real name is Willie, and I'm a Junior, so Willie Jr., but that's my dad's name – he owns Willie, and I'm Ray J."

Ray J attends the Radio Remote Room for BET Awards 2022 -- Leon Bennett/Getty Images

After all of that was clarified, he added with much excitement, "BUT, I'm changing that too! I'm going with a new name, top of the year. Ray J is into... He's lived, you know what I mean? It's time to evolve."

As the "Sexy Can I" hitmaker was preparing to unveil his new moniker, one of the hosts told him, "We're gonna go viral with this, go."

"My new name will be Tron," the 41-year-old said in complete seriousness as the audience erupted into laughter. "Tron? Where did that come from?" one of the interviewers pressed Ray.





"Because I'm in a digital mindset right now," the father of two explained. "I'm inside the computer, right? I'm in! It's like a new Matrix, but I don't wanna go that deep."

Ray J's exciting announcement comes just weeks after he was clowned for failing to hit the high notes during his performance of "One Wish" on Verzuz. Though the moment sparked plenty of memes and backlash, he's been a good sport about it all, even blaming the Casamigos he was drinking as the reason he lacked vocal control that fateful night.

"I really can go right," the Mississippi native told Joe Budden of his usual stage presence. "But last night, you just would never know. But, I will work harder... You know, I wanted to do something vocally that really woke people up."

Read what else Ray J had to say about the comedic incident here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.