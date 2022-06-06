Ray J wants straight men to start being more supportive of their friends in the LGBTQ community in honor of pride month. The singer explained in a lengthy video on Instagram that straight men don't "shout out the gay community" enough.

"GAY PRIDE/ RAY PRIDE!! STR8 N****s!!" Ray captioned the 11-and-a-half-minute video. "Need to show more LOVE TO MY GAY N****s!!! The time is NOW!!!"



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

In the clip, he continued: "A lot of n****s that's straight, they don't be trying to shout out the gay community and all my gay n****s the right way. I gotta do it, ’cause I wanna make sure that n****s is showing nothing but love and I fuck with y'all."

"I just wanna say, it's Gay Pride Month. Shout out to all my gay n****s," he added. "Shout out to everybody in the LGBTQ community. I told my n****s that it need to be more straight n****s giving love to the gay n****s."

He even goes as far as to suggest some of his friends come out of the closet.

The post comes not only at the start of pride month, but at a time when the hip-hop community has begun to become more accepting of the LGBTQ community. With rappers like Lil Nas X reaching the top of the charts and others such as Isaiah Rashad coming out, there is more representation in rap than ever before.

Despite this, there's still been plenty of reactionary backlash. Boosie Badazz, in particular, has had a very toxic beef with Lil Nas X.

Check out Ray J's full post below.





