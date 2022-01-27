There has been quite a bit of chatter about Ray J in recent days and it's all thanks to Kanye West. The reality star and business mogul has been busy with his children and finalizing his divorce from Princess Love, and during this time, Ray has been a continual trending topic after Ye sat down with Hollywood Unlocked. According to West, he was given a laptop that contained a second sex tape involving Ray and Kim Kardashian. Kanye said he immediately turned it over to his wife who cried when she received it.

However, Kim's team jumped into action and for the second time, they stated that a second sex tape does not exist.

Because the estranged couple has been engaged in a public back and forth where one is essentially calling the other a liar, people have been trolling Ray J for answers. It seems that Ray has opted to not speak about that infamous, intimate video that involved his ex-girlfriend Kim K. Defenders of the beauty icon have come forward to say that she is a mother with children and shouldn't be subjected to this narrative, but Ray J chimed in with a reminder, as well.

"This needs to stop," he wrote in a simple tweet. "I also have kids."

Aside from attempting to calm the storm of this rumored second tape, Ray has continued to move forward with his business dealings and was photographed at Mar-a-Lago with Trump. That photo has elicited a mixed bag of reactions. Check it out below.