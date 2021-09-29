The entertainment industry is filled with celebrity siblings, from Project Pat and Juicy J to Jaden and Willow to Young Thug and Unfoonk. Yet one of the most popular sibling duos of all time is Brandy and Ray J.

Over the past few decades, both Brandy and Ray J have cemented their own legacies in pop culture history, and throughout it all, they remain as close as ever. If that wasn't clear before, however, it's definitely clear now, thanks to Ray J's heartwarming new tattoo.



Brian Stukes/WireImage/Getty Images

Ray J's clean new ink features his older sister's name, and longtime fans of Brandy will immediately notice that it's in the same font that was prominently featured on Brandy's first three albums — Brandy, Never Say Never, and Full Moon.

In honor of Ray J's loving gesture, Brandy shared a picture of the "One Wish" artist showing off his new arm tattoo. "This is real love [black heart emoji]," Brandy wrote in the post's caption. "I couldn’t have asked for a better brother. I love you @rayj [black heart emoji]"

Check out Ray J's nostalgic new Brandy tattoo below.

Do you think Brandy is going to reciprocate Ray J's energy and get some ink in honor of her little brother?