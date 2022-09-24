Ray J's been making rounds in the news cycles as of late, as he continues to accuse Kris Jenner and the Kardashian-Jenner clan of leaking his sex tape with Kim Kardashian. It all started from a lie detector test that Kris took where she allegedly did not lie when she said she wasn't responsible for the leak, and Ray J's looking for smoke online by claiming it was a fake. On a recent appearance on Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne The God, however, the radio personality suggested that this was all fabricated in cahoots with the famous family, which Ray J took offense to on Instagram and later apologized for.

After the episode was aired, the Comedy Central show posted a highlight clip of the interview to Twitter with the caption "Charlamagne doesn't believe the hype. Do you think @rayj is a part of the marketing rollout for the second season of #TheKardashians?" Ray J took to Instagram to criticize Charlamagne's line of questioning, calling him "corny" and "lame" for pushing that narrative. They were harsh words amidst a long rant, and the R&B singer said he "would've never [done the] show" if he knew Charlamagne would ask something like that. However, Ray J recently hopped on Instagram again to apologize to The Breakfast Club host.

"Earlier today I saw a headline on @cthashow that made me very upset," wrote the 41-year-old, "because I'm very serious about my truth - this is my life and my kids I'm representing! But the way I reacted was wrong - I should not have used those negative words and called @cthagod - that's not the way I want to resolve an issue with somebody I respect. I have a lot on my back and mind right now and it's taking a toll on me. I wanna apologize to you, nobody told me to do this- I haven't picked up my phone because I feel it's becoming toxic. This is from the heart I'm sorry for the way I reacted- it was very unprofessional. Peace and Love KING @cthagod."

In the interview itself, Ray J responded in a civil manner to Charlamagne's question and denied any involvement in the leak, saying that if he really did what they say he did, they would've sued long ago. When asked specifically about whether this was all for show, he said that "in a good world," that would be the case. He also said that his tape with Kim is still making money to this day, with a recent report indicating sales of $1.4 million in its first month.

