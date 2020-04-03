To call their marriage "rocky" is an understatement, but Ray J continues to show support to his wife, Princess Love. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple have recently shared that they're separated and living apart, but it's unclear if they're headed toward divorce. The trouble began months ago when Princess Love accused Ray J of abandoning her at eight months pregnant while she was in Las Vegas with their daughter. Ray J vehemently denied the allegations, but a vicious exchange ensued on social media.



Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty Images

Ray did the press rounds and spoke openly about how much he loves his wife and their children, but Princess still opted to live separately. They put all of their personal business on display for the Zeus Network after they sat down for a face-to-face discussion about what has led up to the near-dissolution of their marriage.

No matter how explosive their public arguments have been, Ray is determined to continue to respect his wife, even in the smallest of ways. He took to Instagram to share a dance video of Princess executing her best version of Megan Thee Stallion's "#SavageChallenge," writing in the caption, "Getem prinky!!! @princesslove." He later added, "I still wanna always see my wife winnin- no matter what." Check out Princess Love's dance moves below.