After airing out his dirty laundry on social media, Ray J has been speaking with the press at every turn. The Love & Hip Hop star recently had a tit-for-tat with his eight-months-pregnant wife Princess Love on social media after she accused him of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas with their young daughter Melody. According to Princess, Ray wanted to party with escorts while he allegedly abandoned his family. The married couple uploaded one Instagram Story after another until they finally reunited.



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

At one point things were so bad that Princess threatened to divorce Ray and he was spotted walking around without his wedding ring. However, the hip hop mogul sat down with Wendy Williams to offer up a public apology to his wife. "I love you Princess and look, it didn't happen like that," he said. "I would never leave my baby and my daughter like that - I would die first before I leave them on the side of the [road]."

Then, Ray caught up with BET to speak about marriage and relationships. "I'm married so my wife means everything to me," he told the network. "My kids mean everything to me. I got one on the way. My wife means everything to me, and my daughter. That's what I'm working and living for, so the love of your family, black love, that's really embracing the family and doing everything you can to make sure they safe."

Later, Ray was spotted by a TMZcameraman on the streets of New York signing autographs for fans. Ray was just trying to make his way into his vehicle but the paparazzo asked him how he was doing before pressing him for information about his marriage. "God is good man," Ray said, before adding, "My wife still mad at me." Watch both his BET and TMZ clips below.