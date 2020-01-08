It's been a rough time for Ray J and Princess Love as they repair the damage done to their marriage in recent months, but the arrival of their first-born son has shattered all contention. The reality star parents recently announced the birth of Epik Ray Norwood with a touching holiday video that ended with Princess being wheeled into the operating room for the C-section. Later, the couple gave fans a sneak peek at their newborn baby boy.

Us Weekly recently featured the growing family in their latest issue with even more photos of Baby Epik, and it's obvious that his mama's genes are strong. "Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world,” Ray told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”

Princess added, “I can’t believe he is finally here. Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment and I am overjoyed with life at the moment. To see Melody and Epik together is a dream.” Back in the Spring of 2019, Ray told Us Weekly that he would be just fine with two children, but Princess may want one or two more.

Ray J shared pictures of Baby Epik on Instagram with the caption, "God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing! To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can’t express. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! - Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD."