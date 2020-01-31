Ray J's made a few headlines in the past few months but perhaps the one that was the most shocking was when The Daily Mail reported that he was in talks with Trump to get a pardon for Suge Knight who is currently behind bars. Ray J quickly clarified those rumors on social media, saying they were not true but the two have some sort of things in the pipeline coming soon.

Speaking to Variety, Ray J explained how he had no idea how the rumors about getting Suge a pardon came about. He said that those were one of those rumors that he needed to kill immediately. Although he admitted that he had an appreciation for The Daily Mail, he did say that "whoever told them was on a good one."

The entrepreneur and singer maintained that he and Suge do have a great relationship and talk all the time but he revealed that whatever they have in the works should be kept on the low until the incarcerated music exec is ready.

"I talk to him all the time. Overall, he’s requested for me to keep everything on the low, until he really figures out when he wants to announce how everything is going down," he said. "So I’m on standby. It’s a story and somebody’s life that everybody is intrigued by, good or bad. They want to understand what it was and what it is now. Because it’s one of those dots that connects with so many different people in the industry."