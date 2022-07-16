It's no shocker to anyone that Ray J and his sister, Brandy, have a strong relationship. However, the internet was still blown away once they saw how Ray chose to pay homage to his sibling. Earlier this month, the "One Wish" singer got a portrait of his relative tattooed on his leg and shared it on Instagram. Inked into his skin was his sister's face, which included tattoos of its own, accompanied by bright red eyes.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star stated that he was going for a "gothic-like" feel, and has made plans for his entire leg to look the same way. After sharing his new tat with the world, a lot of people formed opinions that differed from the singer's. Nonetheless, Ray is unbothered by what everyone thinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

TMZ caught up with the father of two and asked him about his newest ink. "There's a lot of people hating on the leg tattoo, what's going on," the reporter asked. "I know, they're tripping-- it's my leg," Ray responded. He went on to admit that his sister, too, didn't like it, but he couldn't pass up on an appointment with such a great artist.

When asked to give the haters a message, Ray looked into the camera and said, "No haters. If you're a hater, it's okay because we will love. Love is love. Love kills hate."

He concluded his rant by saying that the tattoo is growing on him and that one must see his entire leg in order to understand. Watch the entire video below. How do you feel about Ray's tattoo?

[via]