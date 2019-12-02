Ray J and Princess Love have been on the rocks for the last couple of weeks ever since the Soul Train Awards where Princess accused Ray J of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas with their daughter. Events spiralled out of control when Ray J seemingly blocked his wife on Instagram and was accused of partying with escorts. "A man will have a whole wife, kid, and baby on the way and start an argument with you.. just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers," Princess wrote at the time. "What's in the dark always comes to light."



Princess has maintained her stance on a divorce a number of times despite reports that say otherwise. TMZ is now reporting that Ray J is the one who wants to reconcile with his wife but she's still standing strong by her word. Princess is more than eight months pregnant and is days away from welcoming her second child with Ray.

"In order to be solid in a relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time," Ray J said of the situation.

We'll have to see how this all plays out.