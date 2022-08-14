Ray J reacted to a meme comparing himself to Kim Kardashian's new line of headphones on Instagram, Friday. The picture features the Raycon Global CEO alongside Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West, and her recent ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, all of whom are compared to different variations of Kardashian's new Beats By Dre earbuds.

“Man y’all wrong 4 this one,” Ray J captioned a screenshot of the meme.

Wack 100 shared a similar response while commenting on a repost of Ray J's story by No Jumper, writing, “WTF."



Megan Thee Stallion also joked about the earbuds while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, refering to them as "organic eggs."

She said: "I saw Kim Kardashian post these earbuds, I thought they were organic eggs! I didn't know what was happening. I didn't know if she had a deal with Whole Foods!"

Ray J and Kardashian dated in the 2000s, a relationship that culminated in the infamous 2007 sex tape leak, which helped launch Kardashian into superstardom.

As for Kanye West, he and Kardashian married in 2014 and separated in 2021. While they are still working through final divorce proceedings, Kardashian was declared legally single on March 2, 2022.

Back in October, Kardashian and Davidson began dating and remained together for nine months until their recent breakup. Reports from E! News suggested that the difficulty of long-distance dating and scheduling conflicts were to blame for the end of the relationship.





