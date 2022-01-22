Ray J says he will fly out whichever girl sends him the freakiest pictures over the weekend to hang out and get to know one another in a platonic fashion. The singer explained his offer during a recent live stream on social media.

"I'ma keep looking. I need all the freakiest pics coming to my page," he told his followers. "I'm doing a freaky Friday, Saturday, Sunday pic. I'm flying somebody out to hang out and talk. It's a very platonic situation but the pictures gotta be the opposite of platonic to get to the platonic."



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Despite currently being "separated and single," as he put it back in September, Ray J was married to Princess Love from August 2016 to May 2020. The two share two children, a daughter, Melody Love, who was born in May 2018, and a son, Epik Ray, who was born in January 2020.

Both Ray J and Love sparked reconciliation rumors over Christmas after sharing videos of a "special" holiday celebration together as a family.

“Today was so special - I actually got real emotional today bc all the love we shared as a family was priceless. God I’m so thankful for my family!" Ray J wrote in a post at the time.

Check out Ray J's live stream below.



