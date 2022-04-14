The aftermath of the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap is still making its rounds. Since the incident, Chris Rock's brother, Kenny, has called out Will for a celebrity boxing match in June and Ray J wants in.

On Wednesday (April 13), Ray J stepped into The Shade Room with a proposal for Chris Rock and Will Smith that will add to their wealth. Ray J is offering a payday of no less than $50M each for stepping into the ring to duke it out. "It can only be Will vs Chris, my investors are ready right now - 50M fight no less," he wrote. "That's each."

As of now, neither party has responded to Ray J's proposition. Rock has admitted that he is waiting for a paycheck to come his way since being slapped at the Oscars last month. Regardless, Kenny Rock is still awaiting an opponent to step forward at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on June 11. Rock's younger brother is hoping for Will Smith and is confident that he can KO the actor. "Yes - no if and buts about it," he told TMZ.

Since the slap, Will Smith has received a 10-year ban from the Academy after the comedian made remarks about Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved head. Jada has been transparent over the years about her battle with alopecia.

The slap has also caused a rift between the wife and husband. The two have had much of their romantic life on public display for the past few years.

