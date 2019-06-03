Just a few weeks after Post Malone announced the launch of his cannabis company Shaboink, Ray J is following in pursuit since sharing his plans to roll out some "Ray Jay's." According to TMZ the "One Wish" music maker has already dropped $5,000,000 into his newly launched cannabis company based in California.

The company is called William Ray LA and will consist of some of the best growth experts that will brand and market the weed like no other. Ray J's new venture will begin by offering pre-rolled joints named after himself. "I'm so honored and happy to be here," Ray says in the video below, that sees him surrounded by marijuana plants.

There's no word on when Ray's products will be available but his company will also offer services to other cannabis companies who want to expand their reach. Ray plans to expand throughout the country and by the looks of it, he's been teasing such a move for a while on Instagram.

"Been working on deal for a year now!! Stayed up for days at a time getting work done! That’s why I look hella tired all the time! But It’s about to finally be official this week!!" he captioned a video of him jet setting off to a meeting.