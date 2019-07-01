Father’s Day may have been over two weeks ago, but some gifts are certainly better late than never. Princess Love, who has been married to Ray J since 2016, has just gifted the artist a brand new Ford Mustang. According to TMZ, she contacted Pazi Performance Auto Body Shop & Customization in Burbank and had them custom make the car. Originally, the goal was to have the ride finished by Father’s Day, June 16th, but the design took slightly longer than anticipated. Surely, Ray J doesn’t mind the wait; he was reportedly stoked when he saw the new blacked-out Mustang.

This isn’t the first holiday this year that has ended with Ray J pulling away in new wheels. Earlier this year, for his thirty-eighth birthday, Ray J treated himself to a $400,000 car shopping spree. He was able to land himself a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach at a whopping $320,000, as well as a 2019 Lincoln Navigator for $90,000.

His new ride features his company’s red logo over each of the matte black doors. All-together, the car cost Love a $125,000 check (apparently each rim alone costs $1000) and will surely make an impressive addition to his car collection. Princess Love undoubtedly did well by her husband this Father’s Day.