It's been a chaotic week in R&B after Omarion and Mario faced off on Verzuz. However, things got messy even before the two artists went on stage. The pre-show included a team-up of Ray J and Bobby V vs. Sammie and Pleasure P but the results were lackluster, to say the least. Ray J's performance of "One Wish" led to a cringeworthy moment where the three other performers on stage joined forces to drown out his off-key singing. And while it did produce a meme-worthy moment, it appears that Ray J is determined to prevent that from happening.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The singer hit Instagram this week where he revealed that he's taking vocal lessons. After his sister Brandy scolded him for not taking his pre-show preparation seriously, Ray revealed that he'll be locking in with his pops to tune up his vocal chops. Ray J shared a video of himself with his pops by the piano, revealing that he wants to be sharp for the Raydemption phase and his forthcoming group efforts.

"First Vocal lesson with my dad! @vocalcoachnorwood after taking the L at @verzuztv - my son Epik doesn't want me to train - he feels I'm better at reality TV and Marketing but I'll show him! Watch!! - Don't laugh - Wanted yall to see my drive and determination! Go on this journey to greatness with me!! LETS GET IT!!! @brandy I won't let you down again," he captioned the post.

Check out Ray J's video below.