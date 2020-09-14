Only a short couple of months after Princess Love filed to dismiss her divorce from Ray J, the singer initiated divorce proceedings again.

The couple have been going through a particularly public series of martial spats. Earlier this year, the two premiered a four-part special on Zeus aptly named The Conversation: Ray J and PrincessLove, in which they sat down in front of the cameras to try and work out their marriage problems.

The Blast reported that Ray J is asking for joint custody of the couple's two kids, Epik and Melody. Apparently, Ray J has also claimed that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement, although the specifics of the agreement are not known at this time. According to Page Six, the singer addressed the couple's troubles and his regrets in a new song that he recently recorded.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

While pregnant with son Epik Ray back in November, Princess Love threatened to file for divorce after she asserted that Ray J had left his wife and daughter "stranded in Vegas and blocked...from calling."

The couple wed in August 2016 after a four year courtship. They were joined by daughter Melody Love in May 2018 and son Epik Ray in January of this year.