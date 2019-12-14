Ray J Drops Surprise EP "Emerald City" Ft. Brandy, K. Michelle, Truth, & Knotch

If Ray J's name isn't making headlines because of his big-time business moves, the disarray of his personal life is in the spotlight. He's gone from being "Brandy's little brother" to building an acting career, then right before our eyes, he became an R&B hitmaker. Soon he switched gears and was a Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star where fans watched the development of his now-marriage to Princess Love. With multiple successful business ventures under his belt, including taking the reigns of Death Row Records with the help of Suge Knight, Ray J continues to stack millions.

However, somewhere in the mix, his music took a backseat, but Ray has delivered Emerald City, a five-track EP to show that he's returned to his roots. The songs are smooth R&B offerings with additions from Brandy, K.Michelle, Knotch, and Truth, and floating throughout, you'll find Ray J sharing his thoughts on situations that have led him to the current mess that he's in with his wife. Give Emerald City a few spins and let us know if you're ready for another studio album from Ray.

Tracklist

1. Emerald City ft. Brandy

2. Church on Sunday Morning ft. Knotch

3. Distant Love

4. Espy Attitude ft. Truth, Knotch

5. Partys Over ft. K. Michelle