The hot and cold marriage between Ray J and Princess Love is freezing after reports surfaced that the reality star couple is once again seeking a divorce. Ray J surprised fans days ago with the news that he'd filed for divorce just two months after Princess decided to lift her divorce petition that she'd filed back in May. Their marriage has been on the rocks since last year after Princess told the world through social media that Ray J had abandoned her in Las Vegas at eight-months-pregnant along with their daughter so that he could spend time partying with escorts.



Paul Archuleta / Stringer / Getty Images

The Love & Hip Hop couple even sat down for The Conversation, a Zeus Network series where they delivered raw and unfiltered discussions about the cracks in their relationship. However, after Princess lifted her divorce petition, it seemed that the couple was back on track. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ray J revealed why he decided to divorce his wife and said that "it was just how I felt at the time." He also stated that he didn't tell anyone of his plans and "just went to God."

"You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her," Ray J said. "I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

"It's still so early, I really don't know what's going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life," he added. "My wife, if there's somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don't know... I can't say too much, but I love you, Princess. That's what I can say."

Although he clearly filed for divorce, it seems that Ray J is still open to reconciling with his wife. "Even if we don't make it, we still have to be with each other a lot, because we have a baby, so we're together for life. Happiness is important. I think. I'll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids," Ray J said. "With that said, we'll just have to wait and see [what the future holds], but I want to make sure that they're in a good space, and that she's in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well. It's important for us to be great parents first. Then relationships flow after."

[via]