Ray J has accused Kris Jenner of using a fake lie detector test to shoot down the long-standing rumor that she helped leak Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape, back in 2007. Ray J discussed the situation in a series of posts on social media, Saturday night.

“I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. Period … You done fucked with the wrong Black man,” he said one of the videos he posted. “I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”



Ray J's anger stems from a recent episode of Late Late Show, in which Jenner gets hooked up to a polygraph and answers a series of questions, one of which pertains to the sex tape leak. The lie detector test determined her to be telling the truth when she stated that she had nothing to do with its release.

Ray J also went on to slam CBS for even airing the segment.

“John Grogan is a fake," Ray J said. "He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite… This is the dude Kris Jenner had ta her lie detector test to make me look like a liar. And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody getting sued 4 defamation … I can’t wait to show you the truth.”

