The pressure that Ray J is placing on the Kardashian-Jenners isn't letting up. The reality star mogul has been famous for most of his life as he and his sister Brandy have taken over all facets of the entertainment industry. Yet, his infamy was introduced when Ray J and Kim Kardashian's sex tape surfaced, making the two pornography's most sought-after couple all those years ago. These days, the former lovers seem to suggest that they want the tape to be a thing of the past, but after Kris Jenner reignited interest with a talk show polygraph test, Ray returned with a vengeance.

According to Jenner, she didn't have anything o do with the release of the tape, but Ray J refutes that claim, even recently offering up alleged copies of DMs and contracts.



John Shearer / Staff / Getty Images

Ray once again addressed the controversy while visiting Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God. Charlamagne suggested that Ray is in "cahoots" with the famous family and all of this controversy is to hype the second season of their reality show.

"In a good world, in a good life, that would have made more sense for me, as well," said Ray. The host inquired as to how much money Ray J has made on the tape thus far, and he answered that it's still bringing in cash.

"If what they sayin' I did is true, then why didn't you never sue me?" Ray said of the suggestion that he was responsible for leaking the sex tape. "I've never been sued, I've never had a complaint, I've never been any of that, right? They would have threw me under the bus. They would have threw me under the bus if—and that's just facts."

The Love & Hip Hop star added that he's not going to going to simply complain about the alleged lies that the Kardashian-Jenners have said about him, he's going "to the source."

Watch Ray J on Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God below.