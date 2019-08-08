Ray J and his wife Princess Love took their openness to a whole other level when they let cameras follow them to a BDSM class. The move was a way to liven up their marriage since becoming new parents but unfortunately, the openness wasn't so loved by fans who tuned into Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood not expecting to see Ray J half naked getting whipped.

"Please don’t make me see @RayJ without clothing on again. @mzprincesslove you never have to worry about him cheating again! Good for you!! Feed him!!" one user wrote, while another added: "Ray J in that BDSM scene on Love and Hip Hop had me lil uncomfortable lol!"

Peep some more reactions below and let us know what you think - did they share too much information?

In other Ray J news, he recently announced his million dollar investment in a cannabis company. "I’m serving as the company with the license to sell and distribute in many states! Starting with Cali, Arizona, Kentucky! Still adding more companies and more brands all year long!!! Things don’t happen over night!! Let’s make this a successful journey,” he said of the move.