It's been a tumultuous time for Ray J and Princess Love recently, but the couple has much to celebrate. The pair's marriage has been on the rocks ever since Princess publicly declared that Ray abandoned her and their daughter Melody in Las Vegas, and later the reality star even threatened divorce. They've since come together to work on their union and Ray has stated that he loves his wife and family more than anything.

"I'm married so my wife means everything to me," he recently told BET. "My kids mean everything to me. I got one on the way. My wife means everything to me, and my daughter. That's what I'm working and living for, so the love of your family, black love, that's really embracing the family and doing everything you can to make sure they safe."

On Monday, Ray shared a short YouTube video that chronicled his happy family's Christmas celebrations. Much of the clip featured Melody enjoying her new presents, but there were a few shots that showed the trio gearing up for Princess's delivery. It ends with Ray suiting up at the hospital and Princess being wheeled into delivery.

"I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you," the singer wrote. "Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children. ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Watch the video below.