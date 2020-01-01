It's been a bit of a roller coaster this year for Ray J and Princess Love, after Princess proclaimed that Ray J had abandoned her and their daughter, Melody, leaving them stranded in Las Vegas while he partied with escorts. Princess was livid, and threatened to divorce Ray J, which, less than a month ago, she was still adamant about. However, the married couple has managed to put their issues aside for now and come together as a family to celebrate the birth of their son. It was revealed that Ray J and Princess, who announced in August that they were expecting a child and later revealed that it was a boy, had welcomed their baby when Ray J shared a video informing the world that Princess was preparing to go into labour. He also posted a video of Melody awaiting her brother's arrival a few days earlier.

Now, the Love & Hip Hop stars have shared the name they've given their newborn bundle of joy: Epik Ray Norwood. The name was revealed on a post that Princess Love posted on New Year's Day that shows little Epik's tiny hand wrapped around his mommy's manicured thumb. Welcome to the world, baby Epik.