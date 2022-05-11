The status of their marriage is like a roller coaster, but it looks like the Norwoods are doing just fine. Ray J and Princess Love first introduced their romance on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, but from the onset, the pair's relationship was fraught with controversy. Princess accused Ray of cheating on her in the series and the accusations continued when cameras stopped rolling.

The couple went viral years ago after a then-pregnant Princess accused her husband of abandoning her in Las Vegas to hang out with strippers. Later, there were repeated divorce filings and reconciliations, and just yesterday, Ray gave his family a shoutout alongside a precious photo.

In the image, Ray and Princess are enjoying happier times with their children, and the mogul was thankful for the moment.

"So blessed! God makes no mistakes! - My journey lead me here and I wouldn’t change it for the world," wrote Ray. "Im so thankful for my family. You are my everything! - @melodylovenorwood @princesslove @epikraynorwood." In the comment section, his sister Brandy added to the warm and fuzzy family time.

"Love you so much. All of you. My family #Norwoods," she added. Princess love even added a heart emoji, as well.

In a separate Mother's Day post, Ray penned: "#happymothersday @princesslove - You have been the best mom to Epik and Melody! You’ve dedicated your life to our kids! It’s so amazing to see all the positive lessons you teach them and how focused you are on making sure they are safe and smart. I’m so happy you chose me to be their father. I appreciate you everyday! And I love you forever!"

