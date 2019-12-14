Ray J & K. Michelle Are Loyal & Faithful, Even When The "Partys Over"

It's been a rough ride for Ray J as of late. Not only has his personal life taken center stage in the media, but his wife, nearly nine months pregnant wife Princess Love, is threatening divorce. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been campaigning for Princess to give him another chance following their very public rift, but it's unclear whether or not she's up for the task.

Ray J not only has his hand full on the homefront but in business as well. He has various products that have been raking in stacks of cash, and on Friday, the singer released his EP Emerald City. The five-track offering boasts features from the likes of his sister Brandy, Truth, Knotch, and a melodic song "Partys Over" featuring songstress K. Michelle. The latter collaboration is a gentle R&B groove from the pair with an "I'll always be there for you" vibe, so give it a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

When the party's over and the music stops

And when the night gets cold

And you're feelin' all alone with nobody to hold

You know I'm always here

Especially when you're feelin' low

Let the money dry your tears

Put you in that winter fur coat