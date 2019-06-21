Ray J continues to make moves with his earbuds, and recently he uploaded a promo video to his Instagram. Snoop Dogg, Offset, Cardi B, Melissa Etheridge, Hennessey, and Mike Tyson were included in the clip, along with Jordyn Woods. When the video hit social media, fans immediately accused Woods and Ray J of linking up in an effort to shade the Kardashian-Jenner crew, but according to TMZ, Woods wants people to know that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Woods and Ray J recently were both guests on VH1's Hip Hop Squares, and while there, he called on Woods to help promote his growing brand along with the other stars on set. Contrary to reports and gossip that the two have been hanging out, neither Woods nor Ray J devised some devious plan to make fun of the famous family. TMZ reports that Woods has no ill-feelings toward her ex-best friend or the Kardashian-Jenner family, and she never intended to make it seem as if she was disrespecting them.

Woods has been making a few moves of her own since separating herself from the reality television group. She's been featured in a music video, she's grabbed an acting gig, she's been doing some modeling work, and she's shown up partying at festivals from coast-to-coast. Ray J's manager also reportedly gave her a substantial offer to continue promoting the earbud brand in the future, but she politely declined.