Ray Jstill has beef with Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan. After going on a tirade against the reality tv family earlier this month, claiming that Kim and Kris were the mastermind's behind his infamous 2007 sex tape, the Raycon CEO seemed to be at peace after getting things off his chest. However, things took a turn on Tuesday night (September 20), when Ray J attempted to go on Instagram, and realized his account wouldn't allow him to go on Live.

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner onstage in 2019 - Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

"I'm tryna go live on my sh*t. They blocked me on Live," he shared. "Instagram said I was talking too much sh**t. I wasn't following the guidelines, cause I was telling the truth?" The "One Wish" singer went on to call out the Kardashian family matriarch as the reason behind his live being inactive. "Kris Jenner, you working 24 hours to try to stop me, huh? Yall don't want to respond to what I said, but ya'll want to get me blocked from all the sites. You can't silence the truth."

After urging his followers to follow him on Twitch, where he would be going live, Ray J slammed Instagram for "not being fair." "Instagram, turn my live component back on. Instagram, we got a issue. Ya'll know what ya'll doing." Earlier this month, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star blasted Kris Jenner after she took a polygraph lie detector test, claiming not to have been involved with Ray J and Kim's sex tape when it leaked 15 years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

"I'm looking at somebody's mama lying. You go and try and crush my career, make me look stupid, when you know you was the mastermind, and then go out to dinner later and eat with your rich friends," he shared in a lengthy IG video.

Share your thoughts below.