Justice League actor Ray Fisher went after DC Films head Walter Hamada on Twitter, Sunday, calling him the "most dangerous kind of enabler," following an investigation into allegations of misconduct leveled at director Joss Whedon.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher tweeted. “He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

Fisher originally accused Whedon of abusive behavior on the set of Justice League, earlier this year.

"Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," he tweeted in July.

Warner Bros. launched an investigation into the incident but downplayed the significance of the allegations. Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot also recently spoke on Whedon's behavior, saying that her experience working on Justice League "wasn't the best."

"There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey," Fisher said following the conclusion of the Warner Bros. investigation. "We are on our way."

