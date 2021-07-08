Ray Blk Enlists Kaash Paige For "MIA"

RAY BLK has been slowly preparing for the release of a new project all year long. While it's been three years since she dropped, Empress, a slew of stellar guest appearances and loose singles kept fans on their toes in anticipation of her follow-up album. Thankfully, that time is coming soon as she preps to drop off her debut album Access Denied. This week, she shared a new single off of the project with Kaash Paige titled, "M.I.A." The latest single from RAY BLK comes after the release of "Dark Skinned" and "Games" ft. Giggs earlier this year.

"I’ve been looking forward to this moment of releasing my debut album since I was 13 in the studio with MNEK learning how to write songs and knew for certain I wanted to be a singer,” she said in a press release.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sex feels better when we've got a view

Rio de Janeiro or the land Cancun

Really it's just better when I'm with you

