Ray Allen is one of the greatest shooters of all time, and over the last few years, he has received his flowers as the guy who kind of saved LeBron James' legacy thanks to a clutch corner three in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. Allen is someone who played on some truly incredible teams and won a couple of championships in the process. With that being said, he is the perfect person to ask about the GOAT debate and who the best of all time truly is.

Recently, Allen got to partake in the debate, and as you will see in the video below, he mostly questioned LeBron's credentials. He feels that LeBron isn't the best in certain categories and that it's ultimately MJ who fits the bill.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“Is he a great free-throw shooter? Is he a great passer? Is he a great dribbler?" Allen asked. "So you’re saying LeBron James is the GOAT but he’s not even the greatest in all of those categories. You know who it is? MJ."

The teenagers in the video came into the discussion thinking it was LeBron, but by the end of it, it seemed as though Allen was able to convince them otherwise.

At this point, it feels like most former players are taking MJ over LeBron. Considering their experience, you have to go with their judgment.