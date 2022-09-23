Ray Allen is one of the best shooters of all-time, and this past season, he was surpassed by Steph Curry on the all-time three-pointers made list. Allen has had some incredible moments throughout his career, although if you are a Miami Heat fan, you will always remember him for his clutch three at the end of Game 6 during the 2013 NBA Finals.

Allen is someone who minds his own business, and you very rarely hear him make headlines. That's why it was surprising to hear that he was the target of a juvenile YouTube prank from the mind of Lofe, who has one million subscribers on the platform.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As you can see in the video down below, the YouTuber tries to follow Allen around a store while making fart sounds. Eventually, Allen catches on to what's happening, and he gives the kid a piece of his mind. The YouTuber tried to play dumb, but it did not work out in his favor.

"My man! I know you hear me," Allen said. "You following me around trying to do some bulls**t over here. I know you hear me. Keep it moving!"

YouTube is full of clout chasers, and this is an instance of that. With that being said, Allen handled this very well, and you can't help but feel like he could have been even harder on these dudes.