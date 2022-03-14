Ray Allen returned to Boston's TD Garden for his former Boston Celtics teammate, Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony. Things have been tense between the two for years after Allen left the Celtics to join their rival, the Miami Heat, and LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

During the ceremony, Garnett thanked Allen for his appearance. Afterward, Allen came up to Garnett and gave him a hug.

“It’s good to see Ray Allen here, man,” Garnett said. "Real s---. It's good to see you, man. You next, dog."



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Together, Allen and Garnett won an NBA Championship in 2008. They spent five seasons together in Boston.

Earlier this week, Garnett revealed to NBC Sports that he and Allen had buried the hatchet.

"We chopped. We chopped. When we took the picture, he was on my left shoulder. So, he grabbed my head, and I turned around. First thing we did, 'What’s up with you, boy? You good' and just went into like we didn’t miss a beat," he explained, referencing running into Allen at the NBA Top 75 celebration. "Life is about moving, growing."

Paul Pierce was in attendance for Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony as well.

Check out a moment from the ceremony below.

