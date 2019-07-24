NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen witnessed first-hand the joys of victory and the agony of defeat throughout his illustrious basketball career.

From the Big East Championship victory with UConn in 1996 and his first ring with the Boston Celtics in 2008, to his playoff struggles with the Bucks and the devastating loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the 2009 NBA Finals, Allen has seen it all.

On Tuesday, the legendary sharpshooter posted a video of his son's playing knockout on instagram, and shared a message about the importance of losing as a kid. Of watching his son's learn through sports, Allen says, "I love to see when they lose because it makes them want to fight harder, it makes them want to try, it makes them want to practice."

Worth noting, it looks like Allen's boys have inherited his outstanding shooting ability. Check out Allen's full message about the importance of losing in the video embedded below.